Steve Smith told reporters that last Sunday’s Week 17 game against the Bengals would be the final one of his career, and it’ll be sad to see the All-Pro receiver hang up his cleats for good.

Smith was one of the most entertaining players both on and off the field, and was also one of the most productive, as he ranks seventh on the NFL’s all-time receiving list.

It’s unclear whether he’ll retire as a member of the Panthers or Ravens at this time, but we now have confirmation that he’s calling it quits, after he posted a retirement letter Friday morning. The letter, which he tweeted out, wasn’t the normal heartfelt, emotional one we’re used to seeing from players, though, and it captured Smith’s personality perfectly. He personally addressed it to commissioner Roger Goodell, and also trolled opposing defensive backs, which is the most Steve Smith thing ever.

“I, Steve Smith Sr., will no longer be antagonizing defensive backs,” it reads.

Mike Mitchell and other defensive backs that Smith has gotten into it with can now rest easy. Fans, though, will miss his presence on the field, that’s for sure.