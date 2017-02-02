The Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots are set to square off in Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, in what looks to be one of the best matchups in recent history. NFL fans will be treated to the No. 1 scoring offense vs. the No. 1 scoring defense, and the two leading MVP candidates (Matt Ryan and Tom Brady) going toe-to-toe.

Both teams come into the game riding winning streaks. The Patriots have won nine in a row, and the Falcons have rattled off six consecutive wins themselves, with Ryan throwing 18 touchdown passes and 0 interceptions in those games.

Thanks to our friends at DraftKings, we have some great between-the-numbers stats for the big game that we’d like to share.

According to the average DraftKings fantasy points for the top players on the Falcons and Patriots, Atlanta has a 1.31 point advantage.

DraftKings took the starting QB, two RBs, two WRs, TE, and Defense/Special Teams and averaged their season long fantasy point’s performances. When they did this, Atlanta players averaged 14.89 points per game while NE players averaged 13.58 points – with this DK thinks this is going to be a really great game.

The TE position for NE outscored Atlanta’s TEs on average – 10.37 average fantasy points for NE, vs. 5.87 points for ATL. If the game is tight, the TE position could also tip the scales for NE.

Atlanta’s running backs averaged 16.77 fantasy points per game vs. 12.11 for New England’s running backs. Although both Atlanta and New England put up great passing and receiving numbers, Atlanta’s running game stands out.

It’s interesting that DK compared the tight ends heading into Sunday’s game, as that’s one position group that has been overlooked. With all the talk about the two prolific veteran quarterbacks, and the dynamic playmakers at both receiver and running back that each team possesses, it’s great to see some numbers about how the tight ends stack up.

Speaking of those playmakers, DK notes that three of the players in Super Bowl 51 made their “Top 10 individual performances” list this season. Ryan, Julio Jones and Chris Hogan all finished in the top 10 in fantasy points, with JJ actually doing so twice.

So now that you have some stats heading into the big game, we’d love to hear any predictions you may have as far as who will be crowned Super Bowl champions, and what the final score might be.

