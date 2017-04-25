Baseball players spend a good chunk of their day working out either on the field or in the weight room, so as long as they eat fairly healthy, they tend to be in good shape.

But for coaches, that job is a bit more difficult. They have to carve out time from their busy schedules, and also find an activity they enjoy doing.

For Indians manager Terry Francona, that activity seems to be jazzercise.

The Indians were off on Monday, and a video of someone who sure looks to be Francona was seen at jazzercise class in the Cleveland area.

Just because the @Indians have a day off doesnt mean Tito gets one #JazzerciseTito (Jumpsuit not included) @FOXSportsOH pic.twitter.com/sozL874IH4 — Big E (@EAZY_EJ) April 24, 2017

We still have no confirmation as to whether or not that is, indeed, Francona, but it sure looks like him.