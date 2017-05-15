Posted byon
Last year, when the Tampa Bay Rays visited the Cleveland Indians, Terry Francona poked fun at Kevin Cash by posting the former catcher’s much-to-be-desired career stats on the scoreboard before the game with the caption: “A tribute to a legacy.”
Prior to Monday’s game at Progressive Field, Francona trolled Cash yet again with a scoreboard fun fact about his former bullpen coach.
In addition to serving as Francona’s bullpen coach, Cash also played for Francona with the Boston Red Sox. He was hired as Tampa Bay’s manager in December of 2014.