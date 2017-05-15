Last year, when the Tampa Bay Rays visited the Cleveland Indians, Terry Francona poked fun at Kevin Cash by posting the former catcher’s much-to-be-desired career stats on the scoreboard before the game with the caption: “A tribute to a legacy.”

Terry Francona and the @Indians paid tribute to their former bullpen coach before #Rays BP. pic.twitter.com/eCwLt5tMPz — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 20, 2016

Prior to Monday’s game at Progressive Field, Francona trolled Cash yet again with a scoreboard fun fact about his former bullpen coach.

Francona said he had "something small" planned for Rays manager (and former Tribe bullpen coach) Kevin Cash. This just popped up during BP: pic.twitter.com/IBNvnmYS7B — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) May 15, 2017

In addition to serving as Francona’s bullpen coach, Cash also played for Francona with the Boston Red Sox. He was hired as Tampa Bay’s manager in December of 2014.