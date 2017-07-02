Blake Griffin, when it’s all said and done, will likely go down as one of the greatest players in Clippers history.

He’s done enough to earn himself a spot on the Clippers’ Mount Rushmore — if that’s a thing — and after signing a five-year deal, he may even end up retiring with the team that he began his career with.

And while the Clippers’ Mt. Rushmore doesn’t actually exist, this shirt that places him amongst some of America’s leaders does, and it’s weird.

Clippers employees wore T-shirt after Blake Griffin's FA meeting likening him to MLK, Obama, Ali, JFK, Lincoln, Gandhi, MJ,Einstein,Mandela. pic.twitter.com/BZtXqhdrWr — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpearsESPN) July 1, 2017

So, who’s buying one? Not me.