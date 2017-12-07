A Boston elementary school teacher employed a very creative way to get speeders to slow down, and, given the area, it will likely be very effective.

Ellis Elementary School’s Sam Balto, a physical education teacher at the Boston school, decided he had had enough with drivers speeding through the area. Balto elected to put up a photo of Tom Brady to stop speeders from flying through the 20-mph speed limit zone near the school.

Here’s what the photo looks like.

He is so good looking. Cars will have to slow down for him. 8:45am at the Ellis. #PutABradyOnIt pic.twitter.com/6MPFm7VzTk — Sam Balto (@CoachBalto) December 6, 2017

And, most importantly, here’s a shot of Balto putting it up on the street.

"He is so good looking. Cars will have to slow down for him." Roxbury teacher uses Tom Brady's face on crosswalk signs in attempt to slow down speeding drivers. https://t.co/965Dky1rB4 pic.twitter.com/skgGDZYhjo — WBZ Boston News (@cbsboston) December 6, 2017

A Boston teacher is attaching Tom Brady's face to crosswalk signs to try to get drivers to slow down by his school #tacticalurbanism https://t.co/SooYULutoE pic.twitter.com/iburRyWGnR — Streetsblog USA (@StreetsblogUSA) December 6, 2017

Will it work? We’re willing to bet the answer is “yes.”