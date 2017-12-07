Posted byon
A Boston elementary school teacher employed a very creative way to get speeders to slow down, and, given the area, it will likely be very effective.
Ellis Elementary School’s Sam Balto, a physical education teacher at the Boston school, decided he had had enough with drivers speeding through the area. Balto elected to put up a photo of Tom Brady to stop speeders from flying through the 20-mph speed limit zone near the school.
Here’s what the photo looks like.
And, most importantly, here’s a shot of Balto putting it up on the street.
Will it work? We’re willing to bet the answer is “yes.”