LOOK: This funny Tom Brady photo is being used to help speeders slow down in school zone
December 7, 2017

A Boston elementary school teacher employed a very creative way to get speeders to slow down, and, given the area, it will likely be very effective.

Ellis Elementary School’s Sam Balto, a physical education teacher at the Boston school, decided he had had enough with drivers speeding through the area. Balto elected to put up a photo of Tom Brady to stop speeders from flying through the 20-mph speed limit zone near the school.

Here’s what the photo looks like.

And, most importantly, here’s a shot of Balto putting it up on the street.

Will it work? We’re willing to bet the answer is “yes.”