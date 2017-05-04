There aren’t many NBA players that have come out of British Columbia, and that’s one of the reasons Kelly Olynyk is so highly respected there.

Olynyk attended high school at South Kamloops in British Columbia, and judging by his size and lack of talent in the area, it’s safe to say he dominated his opponents.

So while we view Olynyk as a solid role player who comes off the bench and gives the Celtics good minutes — knocking down a big three-pointer here and there — those in his hometown see him as a superstar.

That is evident when you look at the giant mural of his face displayed on a fence that surrounds a basketball court somewhere in British Colombia. Check this out.

There's a Kelly Olynyk sustainable mural in British Columbia, just in case you were wondering… (via maguimbo/reddit) #Celtics pic.twitter.com/Yxd3Ze9qhi — 120 Sports (@120Sports) May 4, 2017

The look on his face is a bit creepy, but the mural itself is awesome.