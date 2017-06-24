LeBron James is a polarizing player. Fans either believe he’s the GOAT and/or a guy that can completely change the outlook for a franchise, or they likely believe Michael Jordan is the best NBA player to have ever stepped foot on the court.

Kalen Gilleese is a diehard MJ fan, and believes MJ is the GOAT. That’s why he recently got a Crying Jordan-themed tattoo of James on his right calf — adding to the rest of the collection of his body artwork.

Check out this awesome tat, courtesy of ESPN’s Darren Rovell.

James’ sour face will now be forever immortalized in Gilleese’s leg.