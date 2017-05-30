Tiger Woods was arrested early Monday morning for driving under the influence in Jupiter Fla., according to WPTV.

Woods was pulled over around 3 a.m. local time, and was later booked and eventually released just after 10 a.m. ET.

He claims that it was all a mistake, and that it was an interaction with the prescription drugs he had been taking at the time. His mugshot, however, suggests otherwise.

You be the judge.

Rock bottom? Throw in Vegas & a couple porn chicks he’s OFFICIALLY BACK pic.twitter.com/UKorNWJDWS — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) May 30, 2017

If Woods was out at 3 a.m., it seems highly unlikely that the prescription drugs and whatever else he ingested were taken on “accident.” He didn’t look sick in the photo — just intoxicated.