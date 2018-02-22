Posted byon
Tim Tebow showed that he has some serious pop during batting practice on Thursday.
Double-A ball might be in his future, judging by the manner in which he destroyed a baseball while in the cage.
Tebow hit the ball so far over the the fence that it actually clanked off a storage shed which was located well beyond there. You can see it in the photo below.
He may strike out fairly often, but Tebow might actually make it in the majors one day as a designated hitter. Unfortunately for him, the Mets play in the National League, which makes things a bit more complicated.
Either way, he has some serious pop.