Jimmy Garoppolo is still a member of the Patriots — for now — even with the team fielding calls about his availability since the offseason began.

It now looks unlikely that the Browns will trade for him, which means Garoppolo will likely stay put. But if the right offer came along, the Patriots would surely be open to moving him.

With that said, Garoppolo is clearly trying to enjoy all the moments he can with his teammates. He, and a number of them, were at the Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Here’s a photo of Jimmy G with the team’s two other quarterbacks, Tom Brady and Jacoby Brissett.

Wolves with Horses! LETSGOOOOOO A post shared by Jacoby Brissett (@jbrissett7) on May 6, 2017 at 11:18am PDT

They also swapped Brady out for Julian Edelman.

Issa derby! A post shared by Jacoby Brissett (@jbrissett7) on May 6, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

What a group.