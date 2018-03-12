It didn’t appear as if the cut on Tom Brady’s hand affected his throws all that much in Super Bowl LII, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the gash wasn’t noteworthy.

We now know that it was fairly deep, and also located on a particularly important place on the bottom of his thumb, via footage from the series finale of “Tom vs. Time.”

In the episode of his Facebook documentary series, Brady revealed that he initially believed the cut could’ve ended his season. Viewers were also able to finally see exactly what the gash looked like, which you can see below.

Here is a picture of Tom Brady's injured hand right after he suffered his thumb injury. He went on to beat the #Jaguars in the AFC Championship game less than a week later. He said he was fearful at the time his season is over. pic.twitter.com/EBNqmYrbnu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 12, 2018

This is what Tom Brady's Frankenstein hand looked like after he got stitches. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/JB3Px70uf1 — John Breech (@johnbreech) March 12, 2018

Brady also received acupuncture as treatment to help speed up the healing process.

Best way to fix a giant gash near your thumb? Apparently, acupuncture. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/A8BJnKUoKW — John Breech (@johnbreech) March 12, 2018

It’s almost unfathomable that Brady was able to throw for a Super Bowl record 505 yards in the game, after looking at those photos.