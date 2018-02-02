Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is nearly a lock to win the 2017 NFL MVP award, as he put together a dominant campaign, and injuries to Antonio Brown and Carson Wentz helped thin the field.

While it still remains to be seen if Brady will win the award, we do have a good idea of what he’ll say, as the content of his award speech leaked out. A Patriots staffer had the speech in his hand while holding a binder during Patriots media availability, and Grand Forks Herald reporter Brady Schlossman snapped a photo of it.

NFL MVP will be awarded this weekend, but someone was carrying Tom Brady's acceptance speech in plain view of media during Pats presser today…. pic.twitter.com/Oxo2DUKSyJ — Brad E. Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) February 2, 2018

Hopefully that staffer has been with the organization for awhile, or he’s going to really hear it from Brady and team owner Robert Kraft. Guys have been fired for less.