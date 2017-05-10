The Houston Rockets blew a golden opportunity to “steal” Game 5 — at AT&T Center, mind you — and would have had a chance to close the series out at home in Game 6.

But on the heels of the overtime loss, the momentum has now shifted, and that particular game has turned into an elimination game for the Rockets, rather than for their opponent.

But rapper Travis Scott is here to save the day, with custom shirts for Thursday night’s home game. Every fan at the Toyota Center will receive one of these.

Cactus jack x Rockets tees for game 6 @HoustonRockets

See u there pic.twitter.com/FOCPq0RrPJ — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) May 10, 2017

They’ll need more than a t-shirt to stay alive in this series. Getting better play from James Harden in key moments will be key in the game.