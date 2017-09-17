Quantcast
LOOK: USC Trojans fans filled LA Coliseum, while Rams fans did not in side-by-side comparison
The game between the USC Trojans and Texas Longhorns filled the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night, as fans filled the 90,000-seat stadium for the big game.

Sunday’s NFL game between the Rams and the Redskins did not have a similar turnout, though.

While the stadium wasn’t as empty as it was for the team’s Week 1 game against the Colts, it certainly wasn’t filled. Check out some of these side-by-side comparisons, which shows the difference in attendance from Saturday versus Sunday.

Here’s a video of how the stadium looked at kickoff.

Fans are missing out, because the game between the Redskins and Rams has actually been quite entertaining.