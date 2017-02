Rapper 2 Chainz was born in the Atlanta area, and now resides in ATL, so it’s no wonder that he was at Super Bowl XLI.

2 Chainz has been to a lot of Falcons games this year, so of course he watched New England and Atlanta square off in the biggest game of the season.

2 Chainz was with Usher and T.I. at the game, and here’s a shot of them enjoying the Falcons’ lead, which they got after breaking the scoreless tie in the second quarter.

Looked like a good time was had by all.