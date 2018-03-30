Broncos linebacker Von Miller is known for wreaking havoc in the backfield during games, but he also bides his time by partaking in different hobbies off the field.

Most recently, that happened to be fishing. And, similar to when he’s on the football field, Miller came out on top.

He recently went fishing off the shores of Miami Beach, and he caught some fish. Arguably his best catch, however, was a nine-and-a-half foot hammerhead shark (via TMZ Sports).

Von Miller Reels in Massive Hammerhead Shark in Miamihttps://t.co/HKa9NAejxP — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) March 31, 2018

That’s quite the catch. And to his credit, Miller and his buddies did throw the shark back into the water after snapping some photos to serve as proof that they caught it.