Wizards owner Ted Leonsis clearly isn’t in agreement with the league over its decision to suspend Kelly Oubre Jr. for Game 4.

Leonsis pledged his support for Oubre by wearing his jersey to Game 4 at the Verizon Center. He posted a photo of his attire on Twitter.

Mike Wise snapped a photo of it as well.

I live in the DC area, but didn’t see the #FreeOubre hashtag trending. Oh well. It was worth the effort.