Male rompers — aka “RompHims” — are all the rage these days, and apparently, that’s the look young bros around the country will be sporting this summer. If you’re at a public event, get-together or even just hanging out at the beach, beware of RompHims, as they travel in packs, and are growing in popularity among millennials.

And apparently, they’ll be at the Indianapolis 500 this weekend.

For The Win caught up with costume designer Jess West, who has been working on some male rompers for the big event. She talked to FTW about how important incorporating the checkered-flag into these custom RompHims are.

I’m not really a RompHim guy, but I know some of you could pull it off. Would you wear one of these to the event or during Memorial Day Weekend?