Posted byon
Saying that Yadier Molina stood out playing in the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night would be an understatement.
Molina wore a flashy, all-gold protective vest while behind the dish, and it was pretty awesome.
He looked like a gladiator who was set to conquer an entire civilization by himself.
Twitter, as you might expect, had a field day.
For the record, I’m a fan of it. It’s great to see players having fun in the midsummer classic again, now that the pressure of earning home-field advantage in the World Series is off.