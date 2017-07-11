Quantcast
The Sports Daily
LOOK: Yadier Molina’s flashy gold catcher’s gear for All-Star game was awesome
Posted by on July 11, 2017

Saying that Yadier Molina stood out playing in the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night would be an understatement.

Molina wore a flashy, all-gold protective vest while behind the dish, and it was pretty awesome.

He looked like a gladiator who was set to conquer an entire civilization by himself.

Twitter, as you might expect, had a field day.

For the record, I’m a fan of it. It’s great to see players having fun in the midsummer classic again, now that the pressure of earning home-field advantage in the World Series is off.