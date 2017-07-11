Saying that Yadier Molina stood out playing in the MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night would be an understatement.

Molina wore a flashy, all-gold protective vest while behind the dish, and it was pretty awesome.

He looked like a gladiator who was set to conquer an entire civilization by himself.

Twitter, as you might expect, had a field day.

After the game, Yadier Molina is going to attempt to conquer Rome pic.twitter.com/mseAyevBYV — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) July 12, 2017

BUSTER POSEY (to Yadier Molina): Hey, looks like the only thing that isn't gold on your uniform is the glove. — Grant Brisbee (@mccoveychron) July 12, 2017

Why does Yadier Molina look like a gold power ranger 😄 #AllStarGame2017 #AllStarGame pic.twitter.com/JSL3x2TtRs — junior444 (@juniorbanuelos) July 12, 2017

For the record, I’m a fan of it. It’s great to see players having fun in the midsummer classic again, now that the pressure of earning home-field advantage in the World Series is off.