Those of us that enjoy craft beer have been happy about the fact that it’s now being offered at almost all MLB ballparks, which makes for an even better experience at games.
Yankee Stadium has offered a number of beer options for fans, and now they’re stepping their game up even more. Blue Point Brewing Company teamed up with the team, and they’ll be selling beer to fans with a Yankees player showing up in the foam. Fans can purchase a brew with the face of Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, Gary Sanchez or Aroldis Chapman staring back at them.
Not sure how that’s even possible, but wow, it’s really cool.