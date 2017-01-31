Lorenzo Alexander is headed for free agency, and after playing for four teams in the last five years, the veteran linebacker would like to stick around with the Buffalo Bills, and who could blame him after having the best season of his career with Buffalo?

Alexander had 76 tackles, 12.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception this past season, which earned him a berth to the Pro Bowl, where he claimed Defensive MVP honors. Surely, Alexander could land a big deal in free agency with another team after the season that he had, but his heart is in Buffalo.

“I’ve been moving around a lot lately, so I really don’t want to go to a different team,” Alexander said, via ESPN.com. “I actually love Buffalo. I love that fan base. It’s a historic football city. So I would love to go back there. But at the end of the day, you know how this business works. It’s a lot of variables that can happen.”

The Bills recently underwent a coaching change after hiring former Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott as their next head coach, so there’s no guarantee the new coaching staff will value Alexander as much as the previous staff. Plus, the Bills have other free agents to attend to this offseason. We’ll see where Alexander ends up next season, but he’s letting the Bills know he wants to stay in Buffalo.