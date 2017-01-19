The Los Angeles Chargers held their kickoff event in Inglewood on Wednesday to generate awareness for the team, and many predicted there would be a lot of empty seats.

It was actually quite the scene, with one particular fan who was quite boisterous in voicing his opinion about team owner Dean Spanos creating a moment that has since gone viral.

At one point, when a “L.A. Chargers!” chant broke out, the fan decided that was a good time to throw a jersey, yell obscenities about Spanos and flip the double bird. He was escorted out shortly afterward.

San Diego was represented at the Los Angeles Chargers rally. pic.twitter.com/LeSIUd40mV — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 18, 2017

Spanos was then showered with boos as he gave a short speech.

Mostly support here, but one Fan shouting at Dean just escorted out @fox5sandiego #chargers pic.twitter.com/Sj13FJrjOp — Jordan Whitley (@JordanWhitley) January 18, 2017

Quarterback Philip Rivers was there as well, and he was optimistic about the team’s future.

Philip Rivers: "All I heard the last few days is nobody wanted us but, shoot, were going to be alright." pic.twitter.com/p5gtdrzDEp — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 18, 2017

That’s probably not the warm welcome Spanos was hoping for, but at least fans showed up to the event.