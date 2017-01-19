The Los Angeles Chargers held their kickoff event in Inglewood on Wednesday to generate awareness for the team, and many predicted there would be a lot of empty seats.
It was actually quite the scene, with one particular fan who was quite boisterous in voicing his opinion about team owner Dean Spanos creating a moment that has since gone viral.
At one point, when a “L.A. Chargers!” chant broke out, the fan decided that was a good time to throw a jersey, yell obscenities about Spanos and flip the double bird. He was escorted out shortly afterward.
Spanos was then showered with boos as he gave a short speech.
Quarterback Philip Rivers was there as well, and he was optimistic about the team’s future.
That’s probably not the warm welcome Spanos was hoping for, but at least fans showed up to the event.