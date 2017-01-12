The writing on the wall says the Chargers are relocating to Los Angeles, and things are already getting ugly.

Not only are many fans renouncing their support for the team after the Chargers spent 55 years in San Diego, but the venue they’re slated to play in would pack fans like sardines, with the possibility of generating crowd noise virtually impossible.

A report from Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk states the Chargers will play at StubHub Center for two seasons until a new stadium in Inglewood (which they’d share with the Rams) is built.

The Chargers are selling this as a “unique” and “intimate” experience for fans. But there’s a huge difference in gameplay between the NFL and MLS. Packing fans in this tiny venue—which normally plays host to the LA Galaxy—for a game that’s over three hours long doesn’t seem like a very good idea.

Is 30,000 seats enough to house Raiders, Broncos and Chiefs fans? Probably not.

The Chargers will likely play at @StubHubCenter the next two seasons. Mark Davis said that's where the Raiders would've played temporarily. pic.twitter.com/cPmvfBN8IZ — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 12, 2017

San Diego needs a team a lot more than Los Angeles needs another one, so it seems like Chargers fans really got screwed here. It’s a sad day in the football world, but unfortunately, it’s all about the money, and that’s the statement Dean Spanos and Co. made here.