With the Cavs in danger of being swept by the Warriors in the NBA Finals, buzz about LeBron James’ next (and likely final) career move is heating up.

Some predicted landing spots are Los Angeles — both the Lakers and Clippers — as well as Chicago and Miami. But a lot is up in the air right now, and will likely depend on what happens with the Cavs next season.

Finishing his career in Los Angeles makes a lot of sense, as Bron owns a house not too far from Staples Center, and he could pursue a movie career as well.

