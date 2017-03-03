The Los Angeles Rams have a new head coach in place, and apparently, that warrants a new look as well.

In just their second season in Los Angeles, the Rams recently revealed that they’ll be getting new helmets, and they look pretty sweet.

#Rams Uni Update: The white horns are back! Our primary helmets will have white horns in 2017. pic.twitter.com/hkQZr6b7ff — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 1, 2017

Which face mask should be worn with our white-horned helmets? Vote in our Twitter poll for face mask Option A (blue) or Option B (white) pic.twitter.com/L6dmsw8o9I — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 1, 2017

The Rams are going full throwback, as the last time the team rocked white horns on their helmets was 1972.

I think we can all agree that the decision was a good one, as the white and blue provides a much sleeker look and meshes well.

The team made a good choice in firing Jeff Fisher, and followed it up with a solid uniform tweak. Now let’s see if they can put together a .500 or better campaign this upcoming season.