The Los Angeles Rams have a new head coach in place, and apparently, that warrants a new look as well.
In just their second season in Los Angeles, the Rams recently revealed that they’ll be getting new helmets, and they look pretty sweet.
The Rams are going full throwback, as the last time the team rocked white horns on their helmets was 1972.
I think we can all agree that the decision was a good one, as the white and blue provides a much sleeker look and meshes well.
The team made a good choice in firing Jeff Fisher, and followed it up with a solid uniform tweak. Now let’s see if they can put together a .500 or better campaign this upcoming season.