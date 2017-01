Ludacris delivered the final halftime performance at the Georgia Dome, for an NFL game at least, and he crushed it.

He had an entourage with him, and my personal favorite is the afro guy mascot, which made the whole thing more entertaining/funny than most performances at NFL games. It seems like there’s a lot of politics and other stuff going on nowadays, but Luda just went ham, and it was great.

Here’s Luda (who was rocking a Julio Jones jersey) and his crew getting it in.

Shout out to Ludacris, Jermaine Dupri, and Jeezy for giving our Dome even MORE juice for the second half! #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/srVHOKmMUu — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 22, 2017

Stand up!