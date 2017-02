Luis Collazo may have delivered the knockout of the year thus far in Thursday’s weltwerweight bout against Sammy Vasquez, and you need to see it.

In the sixth round of the fight, Collazo delivered a sick right hook to knock Vasquez out and win the fight. Vasquez was down on the mat for awhile from that powerful punch.

Collazo had this to say after the big win.

Want to thnk everybody for there support n thnk everyone tht doubted me. #BlessingsToAll #God'sWay — LUIS COLLAZO (@RealLuisCollazo) February 3, 2017

Could Collazo now get his wish and be rewarded with a fight against Shawn Porter? Stay tuned.