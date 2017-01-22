Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Luke Bryan to sing national anthem at Super Bowl 51
Posted by on January 22, 2017

Super Bowl 51 officially has some star power to sing the national anthem.

Country singer Luke Bryan will be at the controls for the special performance, joining a long list of icons such as Whitney Houston, Beyonce and many others who have come before him.

Bryan took to Twitter for the revelation:

Belting “The Star-Spangled Banner” is another notch in a long list of accomplishments for Bryan, who has sold more than eight million albums, boasts 17 No. 1 singles and hosted the ACM Awards four years in a row.

Now Bryan has a chance to place his name among the greats at one of the world’s biggest stages in Houston, televised by Fox.