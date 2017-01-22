Super Bowl 51 officially has some star power to sing the national anthem.

Country singer Luke Bryan will be at the controls for the special performance, joining a long list of icons such as Whitney Houston, Beyonce and many others who have come before him.

Bryan took to Twitter for the revelation:

Excited to perform the National Anthem on @NFL's biggest stage #SB51. See y'all in Houston. pic.twitter.com/MIbk2gJbah — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) January 22, 2017

Belting “The Star-Spangled Banner” is another notch in a long list of accomplishments for Bryan, who has sold more than eight million albums, boasts 17 No. 1 singles and hosted the ACM Awards four years in a row.

Now Bryan has a chance to place his name among the greats at one of the world’s biggest stages in Houston, televised by Fox.