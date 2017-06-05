Luke Kuechly is pulling rank this offseason.

He’s so impressed with Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey that he wants to delegate the task of covering him in practice to other linebackers.

“He’s going to be a nightmare for us. It’ll be a good challenge for us. We’ll put Thomas (Davis) and Shaq (Thompson) on him and see what they can do,” Kuechly told The Charlotte Observer.

Davis, the No. 14 overall pick in 2005, has been in the league longer than Kuechly and could tell the former Defensive Player of the Year where to go. And Kuechly could fire back by telling Davis that he was a No. 9 pick, five slots higher than Davis.

McCaffrey was drafted higher than both of them, eighth overall. He hasn’t practiced yet with the Panthers because Stanford’s school year extends into June. If Kuechly can just endure a few reps against him, McCaffrey will be more of a nightmare for other teams than he will be for the Panthers.