Don’t assume the Lakers will tank this season, as head coach Luke Walton clearly isn’t a fan of that strategy.

Even though they sit at the bottom of the Western Conference with a 16-32 record, they’re surely not doing it on purpose. He was asked about it on Tuesday and had this to say:

Luke Walton doesn't believe in tanking. "When you start losing on purpose I think the basketball gods come back to get you in the long run." — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) January 24, 2017

The good news for Walton is that, given the team’s roster, he won’t have to worry about it this season. The team is clearly still in rebuilding mode, and there’ll be plenty of growing pains this season. They’ll still finish near the bottom of the standings, without trying to do so on purpose.