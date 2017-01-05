Dwight Howard had the most success of his career when he was a member of the Orlando Magic. There was a time when it looked as if he might even spend the majority of his time in the NBA with the team, and that they would build around him, but some dissension between he and Stan Van Gundy prevented that from happening, and he took his talents to Los Angeles.

Fans haven’t forgotten about him leaving, either.

Howard returned to Orlando on Wednesday night, as the Hawks squared off against them, and he was showered with boos. The Hawks center responded by joining them!

It’s clear that Howard is used to the boos at this point in his career.