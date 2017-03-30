It’s rare that you see a home team actually praise a player on the visiting team, but that’s what happened during Wednesday night’s Thunder-Magic game at Amway Center.

Magic fans, midway through the overtime period, began chanting “MVP!” when Russell Westbrook spun and scored in the lane. It was just one of many baskets on the night for Russ, who was unguardable. He dropped 57 points, and recorded a triple-double, which is ridiculously efficient when you think about it.

It really is hard to put into words how great Russ was during the game (and has been all season).

Triple-double No. 38 of the season was a memorable one. Russell Westbrook scores 57 points, most in a triple-double in NBA history. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 30, 2017

In the defense of the fans, they don’t really have anything to cheer for. It’s been another abysmal season for the Magic, and there are no bright spots on the roster. Russ coming into town and destroying them is the best thing they have going.

The Magic blew a 21-point lead in the game, and it was the Thunder’s largest comeback in franchise history. And Westbrook — who is battling with James Harden for the MVP Award — was the conductor driving the comeback train.

