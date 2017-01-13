Goran Dragic figures to be a popular name ahead of the trade deadline, and at least one team has already expressed interest in trading for the Miami Heat point guard.

Via Zach Lowe of ESPN:

Teams will express interest in Dragic ahead of the trade deadline — a bunch, including the Magic, already did, per league sources — but Miami can hold out for a hefty return. They gave up a ton for Dragic, and they’d need to save face in any teardown trade.

The Magic could use another scorer to go along with Evan Fournier in the backcourt, and at 19.0 points per game Dragic is perfectly capable of filling that role for a team that is just four games out of a playoff spot. Meanwhile, the Heat are in the middle of a forgettable season and appear to be in the running for a high draft pick. Better to trade Dragic now and get something for him instead of letting him go to waste.

Miami seems more inclined to build around star center Hassan Whiteside anyway. Trading Dragic could help them secure pieces to build for the future.