Magic Johnson has been in charge of the Los Angeles Lakers for less than a day, but the new president of basketball operations is said to be getting right to work.

Two opposing team executives told Amico Hoops Johnson has already called proposing trades. The NBA trade deadline is less than 48 hours away.

Johnson was able to lead the organization to success as a player, helping the Lakers win five championships, but it will be interesting to see how he handles an executive role with the team.

Johnson’s first order of business will be to find a new GM after Mitch Kupchak was relieved of his duties Tuesday. But Johnson must be wary of the trade deadline. After all, the Lakers are loaded with young talent but haven’t produced a winning season since 2012-13.

Perhaps the best way to improve the roster is to make trades that put the team in a position to win now rather than later, but that’s easier said than done in this business.