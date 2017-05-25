Should the Los Angeles Lakers entertain trade offers in the near future, only one player is off the table, according to president of basketball operations Magic Johnson. That player is former No. 2 overall pick Brandon Ingram.

“I would say probably the only player that we would say, hey, we would probably not move is Brandon Ingram,” Johnson said Thursday in a radio interview with ESPN Los Angeles.

“I think that we’re excited about Brandon, his length, his size, his agility, his athleticism. And then when you think about, you know, he was a baby coming in, in his first year last season and we see that he really has a high ceiling and we’re excited about what he can possibly turn into.”

The 19-year-old Duke product finished his rookie season with averages of 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists. Ingram appeared in 79 games for Los Angeles and made 40 starts, averaging 28.8 minutes per game, which was the most among rookies last season.

The Lakers are loaded with young talent, and Ingram is at the forefront along with former lottery picks D’Angelo Russell and Julius Randle. Not to mention the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft. Even if the Lakers don’t want to give up Ingram in a trade, they still have plenty to offer teams looking to make a swap.