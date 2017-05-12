Despite Lonzo Ball having quite the character for a father, Magic Johnson says it won’t affect the UCLA star’s draft slot.

Ball is a consensus top-three pick in this summer’s draft and a player the Los Angeles Lakers might consider if they’re able to get one of the top three picks in the lottery. As the new president of basketball operations for the Lakers, Johnson might be in a position to draft Ball, but he’ll have to decide if it’s worth the trouble of bringing along LaVar, who has made some outrageous comments the past few months. Among them that he would have killed Michael Jordan in one-on-one, and that his son is better than Stephen Curry.

“No effect at all,” Johnson told ESPN at the NBA combine. “I think what you’re drafting is the son and not the father. I think that you also are gauging and evaluating his son on his ability and what he can do not only on the basketball court but also what he can do for your team. How he can enhance and make your team better.”

There’s no denying that Ball has talent, but his father could be labeled as a distraction for some teams.