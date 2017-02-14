Magic Johnson recently joined the Lakers front office as an ownership adviser, in hopes of getting the franchise headed back in the right direction again.

The Lakers are looking to revert to their winning ways, so to do that, they’re bringing back former greats who helped the team win titles in the past. Johnson won five championship rings himself, and he recently expressed his interest in bringing in another former Lakers star who also won five: Kobe Bryant.

Johnson appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” on Tuesday, and said if he was given more power, the first thing he would do is reach out to Kobe regarding some sort of front office position.

“First call I make if I’m in charge? Kobe Bryant,” Johnson said, according to Mark Medina of insidesocal.com. “Because Kobe understands winning. He understands, also, these players. So I would call, ‘What role you want? If you’ve got a day, just give me that day. I’ll take that.’ Whatever time he has, I want him to come and be a part of it.”

Johnson then went on to talk about how bringing in former players that know how to win can help attract potential free agents, which makes the addition of him and Kobe vital to the team’s growth.

“If Magic Johnson is in that seat, guys are going to want to come play,” he said. “I know business. I know how to win.”

Head coach Luke Walton was asked about the possibility of bringing in his former teammate to work in the front office, but he indicated that he has more important things to focus on, which is true.

Luke Walton on Magic Johnson advocating for Kobe Bryant becoming more involved in front office pic.twitter.com/8zhVOp6VUx — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) February 14, 2017

The Lakers have a great young group of players, and with the right offseason moves over the next two years, this team could certain regain its winning ways. Having both Magic and Kobe in the front office, on paper, seems like a great idea. The question is, would Bryant be interested? Right now, he seems to be enjoying the freedom that retirement brings, but that could change at a moment’s notice with the right offer.