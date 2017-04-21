The reeling Orlando Magic might look to the top of the Eastern Conference for help soon.

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager David Griffin is a free agent this summer, though conventional wisdom says he isn’t leaving such a great gig now.

Don’t tell that to the Magic. The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski shared quite the interesting report:

The Magic are researching multiple possible candidates to replace former GM Rob Hennigan, but the possibility of Griffin does intrigue Orlando CEO Alex Martins and top Magic officials, league sources said. Griffin’s contract expires at the end of the season and talks on a new contract with Cavaliers ownership have been stalled for months, league sources said. There’s an increasing belief among league executives that Griffin could be lured away from Cleveland, league sources said.

Orlando would be wise to go out and get Griffin if possible. The team is one of the worst-run organizations in sports and apparent power clashes between coaches, managers and ownership have the roster being pulled in all sorts of different directions as of late.

Griffin had LeBron fall in his lap and the benefit of a handful of No. 1 picks, but behind the scenes he’s a smart negotiator who knows how to wheel and deal and manage the ins and outs of the salary cap.

Orlando might have to wait until the end of the NBA Finals to start a pursuit, but it’s clear the team is intent on aiming for the very top.