Serge Ibaka came to the Orlando Magic via trade this past summer, and it appears the team is ready to move on from the veteran power forward after half of a season.

The Sporting News’ Sean Deveney reports that the Magic “have picked up their attempts” to move Ibaka, who they acquired in a draft-day trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. In exchange for Ibaka, Orlando gave up guard Victor Oladipo and the 11th overall pick in the draft, which became forward-center Domantas Sabonis. Both players have started for the Thunder and performed well this season.

According to Deveney, the Magic “want to recoup the loss of Sabonis and Oladipo with some other youngsters or picks in return.” However, not many teams are willing to give up young assets for Ibaka, who is a free agent after the season.

“They’re asking too much,” one front office executive said. “(The Magic) would probably like to make a few moves there, but Ibaka is the one they’re really pushing because he is going to leave. But they have had too high a price. They want a young player and a pick, two young players — you know, a package that can get them back some assets. They’re not going to get that. Not for three, maybe four months of Serge Ibaka.”

In Ibaka’s defense, he has been productive for the Magic, but might be better suited helping a contender. Deveney lists the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics as teams that could use help in the front court. The Houston Rockets could also be interested in Ibaka because of his ability to knock down 3-pointers.

The trade deadline is next month. It will be interesting to see if the Magic can find a trade partner for Ibaka and get what they’re asking for in return.