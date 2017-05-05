New England Patriots defensive back Malcolm Butler reported to the team recently—though he’d much rather be in New Orleans.

Butler watched as the Patriots said they wouldn’t pay a defensive back huge money before the franchise went out and gave Stephon Gilmore huge money. As such, Butler had his eye on a trade to a team like the New Orleans Saints.

According to Mike Giardi of CSNNE, Butler wanted a deal to go through:

“He wanted New Orleans. He wanted them badly. They couldn’t work out a deal. So what’s he supposed to do now? Sit at home? No, you suck it up. You have to turn yourself back into a Patriot at least for a year, and hope. Who knows, maybe you do your work and maybe they say, ‘Hey, Malcolm, you know what, we can’t give you Gilmore money. But maybe we can find something. Maybe we’ve got $10 or $11 million.”

Butler is being quite the professional about the situation right now, but the money he could’ve received in New Orleans was downright huge.

All Butler can do now is play out the season with the Patriots and hope to avoid an injury. Maybe New England rewards this loyalty, maybe not. But Butler will get his gigantic payday eventually, though it might not come as soon as he might prefer.