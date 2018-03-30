Now that Malcolm Butler is no longer a member of the Patriots, he’s finally been able to talk about the loss in Super Bowl LII.

Specifically, why he was benched, the possible effect it had on the team.

Butler still hasn’t elaborated on exactly why the team chose to sit him for every play, sans one special teams snap, which does indicate that it was probably for a disciplinary reason.

Belichick benched Butler, who played 97 percent of the team’s snaps during the regular season, and the former Patriots cornerback finally shared his thoughts about the effect it may have had in the big game.

Butler actually believes the team would’ve won had he played, even though there are 52 other players on the roster.

“Sometimes I just feel like I’m not gonna find that nowhere else,” he said.

"This how we gonna end this?" Malcolm Butler reveals what went through his mind on the sideline of Super Bowl LII on SI TV: https://t.co/lhSgbhaFGf pic.twitter.com/HbgTctAJsK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 30, 2018

That’s a bold claim for sure.