With the Patriots and Falcons set to square off in Super Bowl 51, New England will soon be faced with the arduous task of keeping wide receiver Julio Jones at bay.

Jones played through a toe injury in the NFC Championship game, and still managed to shred the Packers with nine catches for 180 yards (two touchdowns). It’s unclear how the Patriots will attempt to cover him, but cornerback Malcolm Butler may have already thrown his name in the hat, before he was even a member of the team.

Butler played college ball at the University of West Alabama in 2012, and sent the following tweet that year:

I wanna check julio jones…lol……real talk doe.. — Malcolm CB Butler (@Mac_BZ) December 23, 2012

Be careful what you wish for.

The Patriots did a good job on Antonio Brown, as they rolled coverage his way and held him to seven catches for 77 yards on Sunday. Jones, though, is a different beast. He’s five inches taller than Brown and has better leaping ability. Furthermore, he can play physical and beat press coverage, whereas Brown sometimes struggles in that regard.

Eric Rowe (6’1″) is the tallest cornerback on the Patriots roster, but Butler (5’11”) may get his wish in the Super Bowl, as he’s arguably the best cornerback the team has. It will likely take a collective effort to keep Jones in check, though.

Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia have always done a great job of taking away their opposition’s best weapon, and that’s obviously what the focus will be in Super Bowl 51, whether it’s Butler, Rowe or whomever cover Jones.