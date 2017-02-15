In the past, “The Butler Did It” shirts were a hot commodity among Patriots fans, after Malcolm Butler’s famous interception sealed the Patriots’ win over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.

That won’t be the title of the movie that’s being made about Butler’s life. That movie will be called “The Secondary,” and it’s being produced by Daniel Levin, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The narrative will trace Butler’s journey from working at Popeye’s to becoming an instant star in the Super Bowl.

And while the story is great, the title seems a bit lame. While Butler plays for a team-first franchise, the movie is about him and not about the entire secondary. Plus, it seems to copycat the title from “The Blind Side.”

However, Levin’s repertoire is pretty solid. In case you don’t know: “Lion,” another film produced by him, is nominated for Best Picture at this year’s Oscars, so this film should be good.

Regardless of the title, if the movie does well, perhaps there will be another one about the Patriots’ comeback in Super Bowl LI.