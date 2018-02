Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins lowered the boom on Patriots receiver Brandin Cooks in the second quarter of Super Bowl LII.

Cooks caught a pass and attempted to rack up yards after the catch, when Jenkins came from his blindside and used his shoulder to deliver a crushing blow to the Patriots receiver’s chest.

Cooks took a hard shot pic.twitter.com/snCD7bBG3w — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) February 5, 2018

Cooks was eventually helped off the field, toward the sideline, and it remains to be seen if he will return to the game.