Most guys hit the links in hopes of relaxation and solace.

One particular Swedish golfer received quite the opposite during his time spent at the golf course, and got a lot more than he bargained for.

While on the fairway, he was ambushed by a wild elk, which began running in his direction. The man started slowly, but then quickly progressed into a full sprint, as he attempted to evade the animal-on-a-mission.

Here’s what the scene looked like:

Run Forest, run! And, sure enough, he did.

(Editor’s note: I would, too).

[Business Insider]