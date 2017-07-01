Posted byon
Most guys hit the links in hopes of relaxation and solace.
One particular Swedish golfer received quite the opposite during his time spent at the golf course, and got a lot more than he bargained for.
While on the fairway, he was ambushed by a wild elk, which began running in his direction. The man started slowly, but then quickly progressed into a full sprint, as he attempted to evade the animal-on-a-mission.
Here’s what the scene looked like:
Run Forest, run! And, sure enough, he did.
(Editor’s note: I would, too).