A scary scene took place in South Africa recently, when a man was attacked by an ostrich in the wild.

Tienie Van Wyk found himself near the large bird in North West Province, South Africa, when the ostrich flared its wings and prepared to strike, according to The Daily Mail.

The ostrich delivered a number of brutal kicks and also pecked at the man, until eventually some other males in the area came over to scare the bird away, possibly saving his life in the process.

Here’s the video to show how it happened.

Update: The Daily Mail has since taken down the embed for the video, so head over there to check it out.