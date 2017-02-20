Manchester City will be looking to rebound heading into Tuesday’s Champions League Round of 16 match against Monaco, coming off a disappointing draw against Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup on Saturday.

The good news for City is that the team is mostly healthy, aside for Gabriel Jesus, who had surgery last Thursday to repair a broken bone in his foot.

Still, Monaco is one of the most underrated teams in the world, and City will have their hands full. For all the talk about PSG, Monaco is actually in first place in Ligue 1 right now (by three points). Their goal differential (+52) is even more impressive, with a ridiculous 76 goals for and only 24 against.

Monaco is not a team that is held scoreless often, so City will need to score goals to advance. With Jesus injured, veteran Sergio Aguero will likely get the nod to start up front. The 28-year-old may not be the dynamic player he once was, as he often comes off the bench now, but he’s still scored 11 goals this season, so he’s a force to be reckoned with.

Judging by the style of play from both these sides, we expect a number of goals to be scored at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Match Info:

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017

Kickoff time: 7:45 p.m. GMT

TV: Fox Sports 1, BT Sport 2

Live stream: Watch online at FOX Sports Go, BT Sport

Let’s take a look at the recent form for these two sides, as both clubs have been hot:

With each club having won four in a row, but drawing their most recent match, it’s clear that both were looking ahead to this Champions League matchup, and that neither will be taking their opponent lightly.

These two will play at the Etihad on Tuesday, and will then meet again at Stade Louis II on March 15, where Monaco has won 13 of their last 14 matches.