“Black Panther” is the hottest movie out right now, and it’s continuing to crush box office records.

The public has been buzzing about it, and it’s been making an impact across the world. Fans at Sunday’s Chelsea-Manchester United match at Old Trafford Stadium even caught a glimpse of a tribute to the movie, when Jesse Lingard banged home the game-winning goal.

Lingard entered the match in the 63rd minute, and it didn’t take him long to make his presence felt. Teammate Romelu Lukaku did some nice work to create space near the edge of the box in the 75th minute, and he found Lingard on a cross, which the 25-year-old banged home with his head.

He then celebrated by doing the signature “Black Panther” pose, which movie character T’Challa (played by Chadwick Boseman) was seen doing a number of times while donning his superhero suit.

That goal proved to be the game-winner, as Manchester United emerged victorious by a 2-1 margin, and the celebration was just as good.