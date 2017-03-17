Manny Machado is the best third baseman in Major League Baseball, which is why he’s also the best at the position in the World Baseball Classic.

He showed that in the sixth inning of Thursday’s Venezuela-Dominican Republic game, and Miguel Cabrera learned just how good he is when Machado robbed him of what looked to be a surefire base hit.

Cabrera grounded a pitch down the third-base line, which many players would’ve just fielded, held on to and that would’ve been the end of it.

Not Machado, though.

He backhanded the ball in his glove, threw off his back foot and uncorked a laser to first base for the out.

That was arguably the best defensive play in the WBC so far.